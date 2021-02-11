MONROE, Ga. — A traffic crash Thursday morning knocked out power to more than 2,000 Walton EMC members.
It happened just before 6:30 a.m., causing a broken pole. Monroe-based Walton Electric Membership Corp. reported 2,213 affected members, almost all of them in Walton County but about a dozen in northern Newton County.
Power was restored to majority of members after about an hour.
Dense fog was a factor across the area. Visibility of less than a quarter mile was reported at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport in Monroe.
