MONROE, Ga. — Sen. Kelly Loeffler tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, less than a week after attending a White House event with several people — including the president — who since have been confirmed to have the illness.
A spokeswoman told The Walton Tribune on Saturday that the Atlanta Republican had a rapid test Friday, and the result was negative for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., also tested negative.
Perdue and Loeffler were on hand Sept. 26 as President Donald Trump introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
People now linked to that event, or who have been close to Trump since then, include first lady Melania Trump; advisers Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway; and Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.
The Rev. John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, was at the event in Washington last weekend and also has tested positive for COVID-19. Barrett earned her law degree at Notre Dame.
Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, who was involved in helping Trump prepare for Tuesday’s debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, also announced Saturday he has tested positive.
Trump faces voters one month from Saturday, on Nov. 3. However, early voting has begun in many parts of the country and in-person early voting starts in Georgia on Oct. 12.
That ballot also includes Loeffler, whom Gov. Brian Kemp appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson’s retirement for health issues.
Loeffler faces a ballot that includes 20 other candidates in a “jungle” format with all candidates appearing together without party primaries. She’s locked in a tight battle at the top of the polls with Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a pastor from Atlanta.
Trump was flown from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday for what staff members said would be a few days of treatment while the president worked.
A physician told reporters the president is “doing very well” Saturday. They said the president didn’t have a fever and was not currently on supplemental oxygen.
It was revealed in a news conference late Saturday morning that Trump had known about his diagnosis on Wednesday — the day of a campaign event in Minnesota and a day before a fundraiser in New Jersey.
The president revealed his diagnosis in a tweet shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.
A staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters at about noon Saturday, “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”
