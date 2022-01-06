Miguel Tapia Monroy, 88, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
He was born in Maravatio, Michoacan, Mexico, on Sept. 29, 1933, to Maria Del Carmen Monroy Monroy and Placido Tapia.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Jesus Santoyo Sanchez; daughters, Maria Concepcion Tapia Santoyo and Maria Del Carmen Tapia Santoyo; sons, Guadalupe Gabriel Tapia Santoyo and Fernando Tapia Santoyo; sisters, Celia Tapia and Pilar Tapia; brothers, Cinecio Tapia Monroy and Arturo Tapia; and 11 grandchildren.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at St. Anna’s Catholic Church.
Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
