Six people died and several others were hurt when their van burned on a Gwinnett County interstate.
Police and fire crews were called to Interstate 85 at the I-985 split at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when passersby reported a vehicle was on its side and engulfed in flames.
Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said passersby tried to pull victims from the burning vehicle and help. The vehicle was identified as a passenger van.
Six people died at the scene and several others were transported to hospitals in the Atlanta area. One bystander sustained a minor injury and declined being taken to a hospital.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause, but statements at the scene led them to think another vehicle may have been involved. Anyone with information may call the Accident Investigation Unit at 678-442-5653. Cite case No. 21-031606.
