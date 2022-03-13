LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The suspect in two homicides is dead after a police shooting in the Youth community.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said William T. Parrott died. He was the suspect in homicides in Wrightsville, Georgia, and in Walton County, and was accused in multiple collisions on state Route 81 that led deputies to shoot him.
Parrott was accused of using his vehicle to ram other vehicles near the scene where a deputy, who has not been identified, shot Parrott at state Route 81 and Robertson Road.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wrightsville police are joining the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the incidents.
State Route 81 was closed for several hours overnight.
This will be at least the 22nd police shooting in Georgia this year. Typically after such incidents, the GBI investigates and turns its findings over to the local district attorney.
