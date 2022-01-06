MONROE, Ga. — One week ago, the area dealt with a pop-up tornado that caused damage in Newton County.
This Friday, plummeting temperatures will be the big weather story.
The National Weather Service said a strong cold front will bring cold and windy conditions to much of north Georgia on Thursday night into Friday morning.
Northwest winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph late Thursday will decrease gradually overnight.
However, with the subfreezing temperatures, wind chill values will fall into the teens across north Georgia with readings in the single digits in the mountains.
Lows in the Athens area including Walton County should fall into the upper 20s.
Friday, expect sunny conditions with highs only reaching the mid-40s.
Friday night will be clear with lows back in the upper 20s. Winds will be light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.