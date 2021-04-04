SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — An old mill structure in Social Circle caught fire Sunday afternoon.
The Social Circle Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the structure off Cannon Drive, at about 2 p.m.
A cotton mill was located at the site from 1901 to 1982, according to a government report. It employed 225 people at its peak, making large cotton blend sheets.
A fire damaged more than half of the main building in 1994.
Chemicals, including PCBs, at the site have required government intervention.
Carter Jackson Inc. of Augusta owns the 3.84-acre site.
