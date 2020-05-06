MONROE, Ga. — A second patient death from COVID-19 at Park Place Nursing and Rehab has been reported.
The state added a death to its tally, released Wednesday night. The Georgia Department of Community Health is publishing a report on COVID-19 in long-term care facilities each weeknight.
Park Place, at 1865 Bold Springs Road, has had two deaths and 24 confirmed cases among residents. There also has been one confirmed case of a staff member.
DCH showed Park Place with 20 cases and one death Tuesday night. The first death was reported Monday.
The facility has 146 current residents.
The Pearl at Loganville, a memory care facility at 690 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive, remained at 11 confirmed cases with four deaths Wednesday.
An associated facility, The Retreat at Loganville, continued to show one resident case.
As of 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Walton County had 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths.
In Georgia, there have been 30,737 confirmed cases with 1,317 deaths.