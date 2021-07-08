LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Loganville City Council has canceled a planning retreat it had planned for this weekend.
The city posted a public notice late Thursday afternoon, saying council members decided unanimously to cancel the event, which was set for Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County.
City spokesman Robbie Schwartz gave this statement:
“The retreat was a public meeting planned to discuss a vision and a future for downtown development. Members of Council were made aware that developers were invited to attend. Given the sensitive nature of downtown development in the City of Loganville, none of the Council members wanted the perception that developers were planned participants all along and attending at their request or blessing. For that reason, the retreat was canceled.”
Schwartz said the results of a recent survey on citizen and stakeholder desires for the future of the city remain critical to the plans for redeveloping downtown, so more discussion about the future will be scheduled.
