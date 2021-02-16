COVINGTON, Ga. — Two men broke into gaming machines at a gas station in Newton County. Now investigators are asking for the public’s help to find their suspects.
The men went into the 76 station at 11408 Brown Bridge Road in unincorporated Covington on Saturday and broke into the machines, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the men was driving a red car, possibly a Kia Optima, with chrome wheels. The man also walks with a limp.
If you have information, contact Investigator Clinton French at 678-625-1429 or cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org. A reward of up to $2,000 is available through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.