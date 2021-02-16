  • Newton County Sheriff's Office | Special to The Tribune

The Newton County Sheriff's Office provided surveillance video of a supsect in the break-in of gaming machines at a gas station on Brown Bridge Road in unincorporated Covington, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two men broke into gaming machines at a gas station in Newton County. Now investigators are asking for the public’s help to find their suspects.

The men went into the 76 station at 11408 Brown Bridge Road in unincorporated Covington on Saturday and broke into the machines, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the men was driving a red car, possibly a Kia Optima, with chrome wheels. The man also walks with a limp.

If you have information, contact Investigator Clinton French at 678-625-1429 or cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org. A reward of up to $2,000 is available through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Email: news@waltontribune.com

