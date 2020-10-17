James Lewis McDougal of Monroe, Ga., is shown in a Georgia Department of Corrections photo during his incarceration after a conviction on a 20…
MONROE, Ga. — A man is in the Walton County Jail, charged with murder in the shooting death of his brother.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 27-year-old Henry Thomas McDougal was fatally shot Friday at a home off Jack Glass Road in the Gratis community.
Walton County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 4:35 p.m. to a 911 call of a shooting. They found McDougal injured. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Soon thereafter, 31-year-old James Lewis McDougal of Monroe surrendered to deputies. He was arrested and charged with murder.
James McDougal was booked into the county jail shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a convicted felon in the possession of a firearm.
James McDougal served six months in state prison on a 2011 burglary charge from Walton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.