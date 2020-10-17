James McDougal James Lewis McDougal of Monroe, Ga., is shown in a Georgia Department of Corrections photo during his incarceration after a conviction on a 20…

MONROE, Ga. — A man is in the Walton County Jail, charged with murder in the shooting death of his brother.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 27-year-old Henry Thomas McDougal was fatally shot Friday at a home off Jack Glass Road in the Gratis community.

Walton County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 4:35 p.m. to a 911 call of a shooting. They found McDougal injured. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Soon thereafter, 31-year-old James Lewis McDougal of Monroe surrendered to deputies. He was arrested and charged with murder.

James McDougal was booked into the county jail shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a convicted felon in the possession of a firearm.

James McDougal served six months in state prison on a 2011 burglary charge from Walton County.