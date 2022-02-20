The great fabric of Monroe’s life comes from the stories and history which has prevailed in our town since the city was founded.
Stories surrounding Monroe and its citizens have given color, depth and variety to our town.
One of my favorite quotes about Southern stories comes from the late Barrow County native and interior designer, Benjie Jones, who once said, “In the South we are proud of our crazy folks. We don’t hide them in the attic. We bring them down to the living room, show them off and let them talk.”
One of my good friends, Jimmy Conner, knows more fascinating Monroe history than most. He told a story about his folks I felt deserved mention for its uniqueness.
Coming from an early pioneer family in Walton County, Mell Conner was born on Sept. 12, 1912, to Walter David and Susie Pearl, their second son, in Social Circle. The other members of the family were Prince, Carl, Hugh, Billy, Hilda, Harold and Sidney.
Walter was a sharecropper and moved the family several times. For a while they moved to the Apalachee area of Morgan County.
Mell was only educated through the fifth grade but had a unique intelligence about him. Being soft spoken and calm, when he spoke, folks listened to what he had to say.
The family moved in 1930 to Campton Road, on Highway 11. At age 18, Mell left home to work for a railroad. After a year or so with the railroad he gained a job at the Walton Mill.
In 1934 he met Emma Nettie Chancey and it seemed to be love at first sight. They were married on Sept. 11, 1937. They became parents of Jimmy, David and Lucy.
Emma Nettie, or “Nettie” as she was known, was born to David Scott and Lucy Sorrells Chancey on March 19, 1911, in Monroe. She was the younger sister to brother William Walter and two other sisters who died in infancy.
Nettie’s parents were members of the Monroe First Baptist Church and she became a member in 1921. After marrying Mell, he became a member of the church and their children were raised in the church.
Nettie attended the Monroe Public Schools and graduated from Monroe High School in 1929. She attended Athens Business College, where she obtained a certificate in bookkeeping.
In 1933 she went to work for Mr. Charles Walker, owner of Walker Motor Co., the local Chevrolet dealership, as a secretary/bookkeeper.
She was able to secure a position for her future husband at the motor company in the parts department prior to their marriage. Mr. Walker was generous in giving the couple the Saturday afternoon off to get married. In those days, folks worked at their jobs six days a week, 10 hours a day.
After several years in the parts department, Mell was promoted to shop foreman, the equivalent of today’s service manager. Mr. Walker saw something in Mell that told him this would be a good move. Mr. Walker also gave him the job of managing the body shop as well.
Mell had no real mechanical or body shop experience but he was a quick learner and had a great personality and excelled in dealing with the public. He received several General Motors, Chevrolet Division, certificates for excellence over the years and stayed with Walker Motor Co. for 22 years.
In December 1943, Mell and Nettie purchased their first house at 116 E. Highland Ave., which has been confirmed as being the oldest home in Monroe, being built in 1836.
During World War II, one of the local farmers was in dire need of a truck but there were no new vehicles being made. All was going for the war effort. Since there were parts available, Mell and his crew ordered the parts and were able to build a new truck for the farmer.
In 1957, Mell left Walker Motor Co. and entered into business for himself as Mell Conner Auto Service. He gained the reputation as being one of the best mechanics in Walton County. As his business grew he moved to a larger building and hired three of Walker Motor Co.’s best mechanics.
Nettie continued working for Walker Motor Co. but took care of Mell’s bookkeeping and secretarial work on the side until she got a better position with Bill Murray, who owned the Buick, Cadillac, Pontiac and GMC dealership. She stayed with Murray Motors for 10 years. She left her position when Bill built a new dealership on Mayfield Drive. From there she went to work for the late Harry M. Arnold as his personal secretary/bookkeeper and kept up with his extensive cattle operation. Nettie continued working as a secretary/bookkeeper until she was 75.
In 1964 Mell had a successful business but realized he was “getting too old to be a mechanic.” Closing his doors much to the regret of many Monroe folk, he took on a less demanding job, that of an agent for Liberty National Insurance Co.
He stayed with the insurance company until 1966 when he was elected justice of the peace for the city of Monroe. He had an office in the old courthouse building.
The JP position was based on a fee basis. He made some money writing warrants, holding hearings, subpoenaing witnesses and other duties. There was no fee for weddings but gratuities were accepted.
Nettie joined him in the office to handle the administrative part of the job and the two made for a happy duo.
Mell resigned in 1967 to return to work for Liberty National as it provided for more income. In his absence, Nettie was appointed by the grand jury to finish out his term. She became the ex-officio NP, JP with all the powers of the elected JP. She was the first and only female justice of the peace in Walton County’s history.
Jimmy attended public school in Monroe and was a 1957 graduate of Monroe High School. In 1948 when Nell Denton Mashburn moved to Monroe to begin teaching her special classes, she asked about a reputable car dealership to service her car and was told Walker Motor Co. was the place to go. On her first visit she met Mell Conner and they struck up an instant friendship. Explaining to Mell why she had moved to Monroe and about her classes, Mell said he had a son whom he felt would greatly benefit from her teachings.
“Wonderful,” Nell said. “I will sign him up and he will be my first pupil.”
Jan McGarity, daughter of the late Caldwell and Dot McGarity became Nell’s second student.
During his high school years, Jimmy was the first sports writer for The Walton Tribune, along with being a photographer for the paper.
When Sanders Camp purchased the Betty Gallman Studio, Jimmy took over duties as manager of the store with the new name, Monroe Photo Shop.
Graduating from the University of Georgia in 1967 with a Bachelor of Business Administration, he spent four years in the Air Force and 30 years working for State Farm Insurance Co.
Following his parents’ footsteps he was elected to the office of justice of the peace in 1979 and began his official duties on Jan. 1, 1980. This was one for the record books as no family in Walton County ever had three JPs in the same family.
In 1983 the JP system was changed to the magistrate system, making Jimmy the last elected JP for Monroe/Walton County and making him the first magistrate judge giving the Conner family the distinction of having four judgeships in one family.
Mell and Nettie enjoyed their lives until age and illness took its toll. Nettie died on Aug. 27, 1991, and Mell followed not long after on Feb. 27, 1992, both of them rest together again in Rest Haven Cemetery.
Jimmy, now 83, lives in Tryon, Georgia, with his son, Bo, and family. While legally blind, Jimmy has a great command of the telephone and our frequent chats still bring us pleasure as we continue sharing stories and tales about the Monroe we grew up in and the wonderful times shared in our small town where you never met a stranger and knew all the folks in town and many of their stories.
Memories don’t get any better than this!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.