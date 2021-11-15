MONROE, Ga. — Employees at the Hitachi automotive plant in Monroe were evacuated Monday morning due to a fire.
There were no reports of injuries.
The Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded at 8:24 a.m. to the plant on Unisia Drive.
Monroe fire Chief Andrew Dykes said the first units to arrive from his department found a working fire with thick black smoke coming from Building 2.
City and county units deployed multiple hose lines and put out the fire within half an hour.
Dykes said the fire appeared to have started in the paint booth area, but all three attacked buildings of the main complex filled with smoke.
Crews remained on the scene to try and air out the building.
Dykes said the Fire Department was working with company management to establish a timeline for the facility to reopen.
The cause was under investigation Monday afternoon.
Hitachi Astemo Automotive Americas is the largest private employer in Monroe. The plant opened as Unisia of Georgia Corp. in 1997 and was integrated into Hitachi in 2011. It produces advanced technology products for major automotive original equipment manufacturers including Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan and Subaru.
