LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A barn was destroyed in a fire early Sunday in eastern Gwinnett County.
Firefighters arrived just before 7:45 a.m. to the unoccupied barn in the 4000 block of Brushy Fork Road. Flames engulfed about half the barn by the time the first crews from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services arrived.
The cause was not determined and remained under investigation, fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said.
The county’s fire investigator was working to find the property owner through county records. It was unknown if the barn was part of farm property directly across the street that’s listed for sale.
The barn measured about 50 feet by 100 feet
No one was hurt in the blaze.
