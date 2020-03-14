MONROE, Ga. — Two of the largest grocers in operating in Walton County said they’ll cut hours to allow for cleaning and restocking during the coronavirus outbreak.
Walmart was the latest major retailer to announce a change in hours.
While Supercenter stores like the ones on West Spring Street in Monroe and Atlanta Highway in Loganville typically are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, a new policy will change that.
Beginning Sunday, Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. until further notice.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” Dacona Smith, the company’s U.S. executive vice president and chief operating officer, wrote in a letter posted to the store website.
Publix said Friday it also would begin earlier closing times. As of Saturday, all Publix stores close at 8 p.m. until further notice. As with Walmart, Publix said it wants to give employees more time to sanitize stores and restock products.
Publix operates one store in Walton County, on Atlanta Highway in Loganville. A second store is planned for Monroe Pavilion.
Two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Newton County closed their dining rooms Saturday afternoon and said they would remain closed until further notice. The restaurant urged customers to use the Chick-fil-A app for online ordering and payment if possible to expedite drive-thru business, and asked for the use of credit and debit cards when possible to reduce employees’ handling of cash.
The Chick-fil-A at 620 Highway 138 NW, Monroe, remains open but has closed its playground.