LOGANVILLE, Ga. — State Route 81 is shut down near Meridian Park after a car hit a horse, injuring the rider and killing the horse.
The driver of the car sustained an apparent heart attack at the scene, city officials said, and the collision sparked a chain reaction involving at least three other vehicles.
At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, city spokesman Robbie Schwartz said state Route 81 was closed after the first crash. Initial reports were that the horse was in the middle of the southbound lane of the highway and a 65-year-old woman was driving south toward Walnut Grove with her granddaughter in the car.
The vehicle hit the horse, killing the horse and injuring the person riding it. The rider was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe.
Schwartz said that the driver went into cardiac arrest at the scene and also was taken to Piedmont Walton.
The granddaughter was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with non-life-threatening injuries.
Schwartz said a second collision was reported about 1/8-mile from the first. A driver apparently stopped due to the initial collision, prompting a chain reaction.
Four vehicles were involved.
