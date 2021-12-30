MONROE, Ga. — County commissioners will choose their yearly appointments when they meet for the first time in 2022.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
Commissioners will choose a county clerk and assistant clerk, appoint the county attorney, pick a vice chairman from among their ranks and fill out the county Board of Appeals and Water and Sewerage Authority.
Seven zoning change requests are on the agenda as well. Commissioners also will hear a presentation of the 2021 audit.
