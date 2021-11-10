ATLANTA — Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary and a city bookkeeper have been indicted on federal charges related to the alleged theft of COVID-19 relief funds.
Lary and bookkeeper Lania Boone were arraigned in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
“Lary allegedly abused the power and trust conferred on him as mayor of Stonecrest to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars intended for COVID-19 relief,” acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said.
“Instead of providing aid to Stonecrest’s deserving citizens, Lary allegedly diverted funds for his own use, including to pay off his taxes and the mortgage on his lakefront home.”
Lary, 59, was arraigned on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy and federal program theft.
Boone, 60, of Decatur, had been hired for the entity the city hired to disburse the relief money. She was arraigned on a federal charge of conspiring with Lary to steal the relief funds.
President Donald Trump signed the first coronavirus relief package in March 2020, directing the federal government to distribute funds to state and local governments and to individual Americans. DeKalb County got $125 million and allowed it to further disburse those funds to its cities, and four months later the Board of Commissioners directed a $6.2 million grant to Stonecrest.
Lary in September 2020 signed a resolution acknowledging the federal restrictions on money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, but allegedly instead of meting out the money as prescribed, the city contracted with Municipal Resource Partners Corp. Inc. to provide accounting services and disburse the relief funds as directed by the city.
Lary allegedly worked behind the scenes to assist MRPC including recruiting its CEO, opening its bank accounts and ensuring Boone would be hired as the bookkeeper.
In about November 2020, Stonecrest published an application on its website for businesses to apply for relief funds under a Small Business Program, including a question of whether the business was willing to allocate 25% of its grant to marketing.
Between November 2020 and February 2021, Boone allegedly signed dozens of checks on behalf of MRPC with Lary allegedly helping to decide where the relief money went.
One church received $150,000 on the condition $50,000 be given to a company called Real Estate Management Consultants LLC. Lary didn’t disclose he controlled the company. Instead, he allegedly said the money would be used to help with home repairs for people who could not afford them due to the pandemic.
In reality, prosecutors claim, Lary used the money for his own purposes, including to pay off tax debts.
Other businesses received relief funds with the stipulation they make contributions to city-related marketing and advertising. Those dollars were directed to entities called Visit Us Inc. and Battleground Media LLC, also controlled by Lary.
Lary also allegedly conspired with Boone to access about $108,000 in MRPC money for a wire transfer to a mortgage service company, to pay off the mortgage on a lakefront home Lary owned. At the same time, Lary allegedly directed about $7,600 in stolen relief funds to be paid by Visit Us for Boone’s son’s college tuition and rent.
“It is very troubling when an elected official, someone sworn to protect the community they serve, violates that oath by stealing relief funds intended to aid their community during a global pandemic,” said Chris Hacker, the FBI special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.
Lary became the first mayor of Stonecrest when the south DeKalb County city was founded in 2017. He is retired from a career in health care management and is also involved in commercial real estate.
Lary and Boone were arraigned on criminal informations Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Regina D. Cannon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.