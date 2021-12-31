MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Academy will delay its return to campus after the Christmas break due to the rise in cases of COVID-19.
Students will have virtual classes next week, Head of School Gary Hobbs announced in a letter to GWA families.
Hobbs cited staff shortages and the “potential for accelerated transmission of the virus” as students, teachers and staff return from holiday travel.
Hobbs said the plan is for students to return to campus on Jan. 10.
Callen Moore, public information officer for the Walton County School District, said the district is planning to return as normal when classes resume Tuesday.
