George Walton Academy

The entrance to George Walton Academy off West Spring Street in Monroe, Ga., is seen.

 David Clemons | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Academy will delay its return to campus after the Christmas break due to the rise in cases of COVID-19.

Students will have virtual classes next week, Head of School Gary Hobbs announced in a letter to GWA families.

Hobbs cited staff shortages and the “potential for accelerated transmission of the virus” as students, teachers and staff return from holiday travel.

Hobbs said the plan is for students to return to campus on Jan. 10.

Callen Moore, public information officer for the Walton County School District, said the district is planning to return as normal when classes resume Tuesday.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.