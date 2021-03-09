Several intersections in Walton County are getting upgrades for the safety of both drivers and pedestrians.
“We have had a busy time in Walton County lately,” Natalie Dale of the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
GDOT has undertaken a signal upgrade project that involves 13 intersections, improving both the traffic lights and the pedestrian crossings.
Loganville
- Conyers Road (State Route 20) at Miller Bottom Road and Rosebud Road
- Atlanta Highway (U.S. 78/state Route 10) at Conyers Road and Main Street (state Route 20)
- Atlanta Highway at Tom Brewer Road and Trident Trail
Walnut Grove
- State Route 138 at Leone Avenue (state Route 81)
Monroe
- State Route 138 at Youth-Jersey Road
- State Route 138 at HD Atha Road
- West Spring Street (state Route 10 Business) at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (state Route 138)
- West Spring Street at Carwood Drive
- North Broad Street (state Route 11) at Marable Street
- East Spring Street (state Route 10 Business) at Hammond Drive
- U.S. 78 (state Route 10) at Unisia Drive (state Route 83) and James Huff Road.
Dale said the project remains under construction, with crews working on signals in the Loganville area.
“We’ve also worked on a couple of Quick Response projects that have impacted signals,” she said.
In Monroe, GDOT added a through lane at the busy intersection of West Spring Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which Dale said helped with capacity and improved the signal and pedestrian project.
“We also added left turn lanes and upgraded the signal at the intersection of SR 20 at SR 81 in Loganville via the Quick Response program,” she said. “This allowed better operations and safety for those using the intersection.”
Dale said GDOT also has performed several minor upgrades to signals with added phases, updated equipment and timing adjustments.
“Of course,” she said, “the district is also working closely with the county and cities on areas where improvements can be made.”
