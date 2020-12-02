WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Walnut Grove High School senior Amanda Cowan has been named a College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar as part of The College Board National Recognition Programs.
“Receiving this recognition gets me one step closer to where I want to be,” said Cowan. “When it comes to college applications, anything helps, and I hope to use this in my favor. I have always had big dreams for myself, so it is great to see my hard work paying off.”
As a junior, Cowan scored in the top 2.5% on the PSAT/NMSQT among high school juniors in her region while maintaining a GPA of 4.2. Her top scores made her eligible to participate in the College Board National Recognition Programs.
“Amanda is well-deserving of this prestigious recognition from the College Board. She adds value each day to Walnut Grove with her positive attitude, above-and-beyond work ethic, and desire to aggressively learn each day,” Principal Lindsay Allen said.
“Walnut Grove High School is a better place because of Amanda's influence on her fellow classmates.”
The College Board National Recognition Programs create pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities by awarding them academic honors and connecting them with universities across the country. Students who take the PSAT/NMSQT and are African American, Hispanic American or Latino, Indigenous or attend school in a rural area or small town, may be invited to apply for academic recognition as part of the College Board National Recognition Programs.
Cowan has applied for early action at Brown University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.
