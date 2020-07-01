GRAYSON, Ga. — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a couple in an apparent murder-suicide.
Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera said a 911 call came in just after 9 a.m. Wednesday from a man saying he’d unlocked the front door of his Graystone Parkway home for officers to come find him.
When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman in an upstairs bedroom. Both appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Pihera said there had been no prior 911 calls to the home this year, and names of the victims were not being released until notification of the next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.