MONROE, Ga. — Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Gov. Brian Kemp will be in Walton County this week to push support for their favored Senate candidate days before the election.
It’s part of a statewide tour supporting Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the Republican whom Kemp appointed to fill a vacant seat. Loeffler has to stand in the Nov. 3 election, an against-all-comers affair that drew 20 challengers in a jungle primary format.
The top two vote-getters would make a January runoff assuming no one gets more than half the vote.
Loeffler’s tour will stop at the lawn of the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe at noon Friday.
Haley became the first female governor of South Carolina in 2011 but resigned to become the ambassador to the U.N. after President Donald Trump’s election.
Upon confirmation in 2017, she became the first Indian American to serve in a presidential cabinet. She resigned at the end of 2018.
Excited to join @KLoeffler on her All About Georgia Tour! We will be in Hall County and Walton county this Friday October 30th. Sign up to see us at: https://t.co/gbASOdaLSc pic.twitter.com/MBTzWUpm7A— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 26, 2020
Earlier this year, The Washington Post ranked Haley first in a list of 10 women likely to be the first female president. (That was before the No. 2 woman on the list, Sen. Kamala Harris, was named the Democratic running mate.)
Kemp, governor since January 2019, is no stranger to Walton County. He is from nearby Athens and was a frequent guest at local Republican Party events during his two terms as secretary of state.
Loeffler campaign officials said Kemp’s wife, first lady Marty Kemp, would be attending the event Friday, as will the man Kemp appointed as the acting insurance and safety fire commissioner, John King.
Loeffler, of Atlanta, is battling U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville to be the top Republican vote-getter in the primary. Polls show the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, a solid favorite to make the runoff.
It’s one of two Senate races in the state. Sen. David A. Perdue, a Republican from Warner Robins, is running for reelection to a full six-year term. Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel oppose him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.