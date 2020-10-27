Loeffler and Kemp

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks to reporters with Gov. Brian Kemp besider her on March 2, 2020, at the state Capitol in Atlanta as she qualifies to run in a special election to try and keep her seat. Looking on over Loeffler’s shoulder is Mayor Rey Martinez of Loganville.

 Special to The Tribune
Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017-18, and was the governor of South Carolina from 2011-17.

MONROE, Ga. — Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Gov. Brian Kemp will be in Walton County this week to push support for their favored Senate candidate days before the election.

It’s part of a statewide tour supporting Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the Republican whom Kemp appointed to fill a vacant seat. Loeffler has to stand in the Nov. 3 election, an against-all-comers affair that drew 20 challengers in a jungle primary format.

The top two vote-getters would make a January runoff assuming no one gets more than half the vote.

Loeffler’s tour will stop at the lawn of the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe at noon Friday.

Haley became the first female governor of South Carolina in 2011 but resigned to become the ambassador to the U.N. after President Donald Trump’s election.

Upon confirmation in 2017, she became the first Indian American to serve in a presidential cabinet. She resigned at the end of 2018.

Earlier this year, The Washington Post ranked Haley first in a list of 10 women likely to be the first female president. (That was before the No. 2 woman on the list, Sen. Kamala Harris, was named the Democratic running mate.)

Kemp, governor since January 2019, is no stranger to Walton County. He is from nearby Athens and was a frequent guest at local Republican Party events during his two terms as secretary of state.

Loeffler campaign officials said Kemp’s wife, first lady Marty Kemp, would be attending the event Friday, as will the man Kemp appointed as the acting insurance and safety fire commissioner, John King.

Loeffler, of Atlanta, is battling U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville to be the top Republican vote-getter in the primary. Polls show the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, a solid favorite to make the runoff.

It’s one of two Senate races in the state. Sen. David A. Perdue, a Republican from Warner Robins, is running for reelection to a full six-year term. Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel oppose him.

Email: david.clemons@waltontribune.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.