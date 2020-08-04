BETHLEHEM, Ga. — Traffic will return to the original state Route 316 lanes at the intersection with state Route 81 on Thursday.
Traffic was shifted by more than 2 feet to allow construction on the ramps for the new interchange.
CMES Inc. is constructing a full diamond urban interchange at the busy crossing in southern Barrow County, between Bold Springs and Winder. The project will facilitate access to and from Highway 316 and Highway 81.
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded the $27 million project in July 2017, and the overpass bridge is expected to open to traffic on Aug. 24.
