Former Sen. David Perdue said Tuesday he won’t be making another run for Washington.
Perdue, a Republican from Sea Island, served one term in the Senate, from 2015-21. He lost his reelection bid in a runoff to Jon Ossoff, an Atlanta Democrat who in January became the youngest current senator.
In a letter to supporters Tuesday morning, Perdue said he was confident the Republican nominee would win the Senate race next year and pledged his support.
Perdue led Ossoff and a Libertarian candidate in the Nov. 3 general election but failed to get 50% of the vote, forcing a runoff. Ossoff won, as did the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a special election against the appointed Kelly Loeffler in a race to serve out the term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson.
That put both of Georgia’s Senate seats in Democratic control for the first time in nearly two decades, when Max Cleland and Zell Miller served.
It was a strong election for Democrats in Georgia, as Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by beating out incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton won his first term in 1992.
But Perdue isn’t buying the idea of a blue Georgia.
“As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state,” he said. “The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal U.S. senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.”
He called on the General Assembly to stop the inclusion of “illegal votes” in future elections, although there was no evidence of election fraud or vote tampering on the scale to change either the general election or runoff results.
Perdue, 71, is a retired business executive. In his letter, he called it “the honor of my life to have represented the people of Georgia in the United States Senate.”
He was a political newcomer when he ran for the seat vacated by Sen. Saxby Chambliss in 2014, although the Perdue name is a familiar one to Georgia voters. Perdue’s first cousin Sonny was the Georgia governor from 2003-11, and he later served as agriculture secretary in the Trump administration.
David Perdue’s outsider message and business background appealed to Georgia Republicans. He led a seven-candidate field in the primary and won the runoff over Rep. Jack Kingston of Savannah.
Perdue got nearly 53% of the vote in the general election over Michelle Nunn.
Perdue had no Republican opposition in his reelection bid and missed winning the general election outright by fewer than 14,000 votes out of more than 4.95 million cast.
But Ossoff won the runoff with 50.61% of the vote, beating Perdue by about 55,000 votes.
In the Senate, Perdue was a staunch supporter of Trump. He voted against the president’s conviction in the 2020 impeachment trial and supported the 2017 tax cut that was perhaps Trump’s signature domestic achievement.
Perdue frequently campaigned in Walton County, visiting with local Republicans twice in the month before the 2020 general election and again with Loeffler days before the runoff. Their joint appearance at the Roy Roberts Sr. farm — originally planned to include Ivanka Trump before scheduling issues due to votes in Congress — drew thousands in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.