MONROE, Ga. — The Emergency FISH4Kids food program has a new schedule, given the federal guidance of smaller groups to stop the spread of illness.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday Americans should avoid groups of more than 10 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
With schools closed until at least March 31, Monroe-based Faith In Serving Humanity has been bringing volunteers together since Monday to feed children who might be going without the lunch they’re accustomed to during the school year.
One shift is putting workers together from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. daily, while another is from 1-4 p.m. daily.
FISH plans to keep the program going until schools reopen.
To sign up for a shift, visit fishofwalton.org/book-online.
FISH is also delivering meals to homes of children who need food. Parents should send their names, addresses, phone numbers and the number of children 18 and younger to kim.embry@fishofwalton.com, or send a direct message through the FISH Facebook page.