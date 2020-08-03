LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A thunderstorm Monday afternoon brought down trees in western Walton County.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said Center Hill Church Road was closed at about 3:20 p.m. due to a tree and powerlines across the road between Sharon Church Road and Rockview Lane.
The county fire crews also were en route to a report of a house struck by lightning on Gum Creek Lane in unincorporated Loganville. There was no fire.
League also said county public works crews were en route to clean up a tree that fell across South Sharon Church Road at White Road.
Northwestern Walton County, along with southeastern Gwinnett and northeastern Rockdale counties, went under a severe thunderstorm warning at 2:48 p.m. It was updated at 3:14 to cover northwestern Walton County including Monroe, Loganville, Between, Walnut Grove and Jersey, until 3:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Monroe GA, Walnut Grove GA, Between GA until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/DOzTsezdd1— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 3, 2020
