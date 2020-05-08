MONROE, Ga. — A sixth Walton County resident has died of COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health added another death from the illness to its ongoing tally late Wednesday afternoon.
The latest death is the county’s first woman to die of COVID-19. It was a 72-year-old woman with underlying health issues.
Previous deaths all were men, ages 56, 65, 74, 75 and 87. The state said it knew all but the 74-year-old man had underlying health issues, and wasn’t sure about him.
Six deaths have been reported in long-term care facilities in Walton County, although it’s not been confirmed if those are the same cases as the six deaths DPH is reporting for the county.
Three patients at Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe and three more at The Pearl at Loganville have died from the illness in the past two months, according to numbers presented by the Georgia Department of Community Health on Thursday night.
Statewide, 32,126 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus outbreak since it began here in early March. There have been 1,395 deaths as of just before 4:45 p.m. Friday.
There have been 148 confirmed cases in Walton County.