MONROE, Ga. — Funeral services for Monroe police Capt. Michael “Mike” Matthews will be Sunday afternoon.
Matthews died Monday night at an Atlanta hospital after a long battle with kidney and heart disease. He was 54.
Services will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1025 Church, 1025 E. Spring St., in Monroe.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. at the church.
Another service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 539 E. Court St., Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Burial will follow at Beach Chapel Cemetery in Mason, Tennessee.
Matthews was born April 6, 1967, in Gary, Indiana, to Marvel and Willie Matthews.
He is survived by his mother, Marvel Matthews; his brother, Mitchell Matthews; and a niece and nephew.
Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements.
