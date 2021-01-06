Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia said he’s ready to object to the electoral votes that have made Joe Biden the president-elect.
Congress will receive and count the 538 Electoral College votes in a ceremony at 1 p.m. Wednesday. It’s typically mere ceremony, but challenges to Biden’s victory in several swing states have upended the process.
Certified results show Biden with 306 votes to President Donald Trump’s 232. A spokeswoman for the congressman who represents Walton County said Hice has signed on to all the challenge letters but will be most vocal in objecting to the 16 electoral votes from Georgia.
Biden, the former vice president, carried Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million cast on Nov. 3. Trump has claimed voter fraud, without success in court.
Hice said he’ll lead the objection to the Georgia electors with Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga. If a state’s results are challenged by both a representative and senator, each side adjourns to its respective chamber for debate.
Today is the day we FIGHT to defend our Republic and preserve the integrity of our elections. I am leading the objection to Georgia's electors in the Joint Session of Congress with @SenatorLoeffler.What is done today will be remembered!This is our 1776 moment.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) January 6, 2021
With Democrats controlling the House and a key Republicans including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying they don’t support a challenge, it’s unlikely the votes will be set aside.
Still, Hice said the moment would be historic.
“What is done today will be remembered!” he tweeted. “This is our 1776 moment.”
The objection to Georgia’s electoral votes will be one of Loeffler’s final acts in the Senate. She was defeated in a runoff Tuesday to hold the seat for the final two years of former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term.
Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, will be seated after his victory is certified.
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., had his term expire Sunday. He trails Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in the runoff and the seat will remain open until the results are official.
