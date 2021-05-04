PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Much of metro Atlanta including Walton County is under a flash flood warning due to heavy rains in the area.
The National Weather Service issued the warning for southwestern Barrow, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, central Rockdale, Walton, central Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties. It’s in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
At 3:08 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen already, on top of what fell Monday.
Flash Flood Warning including Atlanta GA, Sandy Springs GA, Roswell GA until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/YCKI2y5lb1— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 4, 2021
The expected rainfall rate is between 1 and 2.5 inches in two hours, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said there were several reports of trees down in the Jersey and Walnut Grove areas.
Trees and power lines were down in the 5500 block of Ashland Farm Road, Oxford, League said.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday, and a flash flood watch continues until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
