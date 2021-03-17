MONROE, Ga. — The following closings, delays and other schedule changes have been announced for Thursday, March 18, due to expected severe weather in and around Walton County:

  • George Walton Academy in Monroe will have a digital learning day.
  • Loganville Christian Academy will start on a two-hour delay Thursday.
  • Newton County School System will be closed for students.

  • Social Circle City Schools will have a remote learning day.

  • Walton County School District will have a digital learning day.

