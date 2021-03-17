MONROE, Ga. — The following closings, delays and other schedule changes have been announced for Thursday, March 18, due to expected severe weather in and around Walton County:
- George Walton Academy in Monroe will have a digital learning day.
Due to threat of inclement weather, GWA will have a digital school day tomorrow, March 18. Please check with coaches regarding afternoon practices or games.Stay safe, Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/tOsUo1Oyua— GeorgeWaltonAcademy (@georgewalton) March 17, 2021
- Loganville Christian Academy will start on a two-hour delay Thursday.
- Newton County School System will be closed for students.
- Social Circle City Schools will have a remote learning day.
- Walton County School District will have a digital learning day.
Based on current weather reports, officials are predicting strong storms with damaging winds and possible tornadoes in our area tonight and tomorrow morning. Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow, March 18, will be a remote learning day. https://t.co/PIyETB20FP #whywalton pic.twitter.com/E8L3dlXxGp— Walton Co. Schools (@WCSD_GA) March 17, 2021
