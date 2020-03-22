LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Loganville City Council has called a special meeting by teleconference to discuss the ongoing health crisis.
According to a public notice published Sunday morning, the council will discuss city operations due to the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as the possibility of enacting an emergency operations ordinance.
To listen in on the conference, download the Zoom app on your smartphone or computer, or visit zoom.com and enter meeting ID No. 154876617.
If you do not have a computer or smartphone, you may phone in to listen by calling 646-558-8656 and entering the same meeting ID number.
The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties also plans to meet this week by teleconference.
The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday with access by phone at 929-205-6099. Use the code 537632889#.
The agenda includes updates on the Takeda and Facebook projects at Stanton Springs, filming on Stanton Springs Parkway, committee reports and an update on extension of Stanton Springs Parkway.