MONROE, Ga. — A man found stabbed at a gas station later told police it happened elsewhere in the city.
Monroe police responded to the Quick Food Store at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday to a call of a man who had been stabbed. That’s at 1309 W. Spring St.
The first officers to arrive gave aid to help stop the man’s bleeding, and Walton EMS paramedics took him to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, police said the investigation later led them to the area of Carwood Drive for crime scene processing.
Police declined to identify the victim or a potential suspect, but said it’s an active investigation.
