President Donald Trump called for “peace” and “law and order” after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
The stunning breach of the seat of government forced evacuation of the House and Senate during their efforts to count electoral votes. One person was reported shot, and an explosive device reportedly was found on the Capitol grounds.
Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., is safe “with security and other members,” a spokeswoman said. Hice did not answer a call seeking comment and his press secretary said the congressman’s office had no comment shortly after 5 p.m.
A spokeswoman for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., did not respond to a request for comment. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is in quarantine due to a possible exposure to COVID-19 during his reelection campaign before Tuesday’s runoff.
“What we’re seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. … It borders on sedition and it must end now,” President-elect Joe Biden said.
He called on Trump to go on national television “to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”
January 6, 2021
In a video from the lawn of the White House, the president said the Nov. 3 election was “stolen and everyone knows it, especially the other side,” but said protesters must “go home now.”
“We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people of law and order,” Trump said. “We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time.”
Vice President Mike Pence said the “violence and destruction” must end.
“Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, in a news conference at a heavily fortified state Capitol, called the violence in Washington “a disgrace and quite honestly un-American.”
For four years, Trump supporters have been accusing Democrats of not accepting Trump's win in 2016. Sure, I was disappointed in the outcome, as were many others. You didn't see us storming the Capitol Building in an act of Domestic Terrorism to prevent the Electoral College's votes from being accepted. POTUS is to blame for this insurrection as well as legislators who planned to support his lies. That includes our two outgoing Senators and our Representative Jody Hice. If Hice supports this behavior, he is unfit to continue as our Representative in the House and needs to be impeached.
