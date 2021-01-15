MONROE, Ga. — Fifty-one students and staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first full week of school after Christmas break.
Those are the latest numbers from the Walton County School District, reported Friday.
The district said it had 51 new cases across the district (0.32% of students and staff) and 400 individuals (2.5%) quarantined per Department of Public Health guidelines.
A school district spokeswoman said the overall district quarantine number includes people quarantined as a result of community exposures outside of school.
Walnut Grove High School had 10 of the 51 new COVID-19 cases. The district has only identified school-specific numbers when there are 10 or more cases on a single campus.
The report includes cases reported between Jan. 8 and Thursday and only includes the cases of people who have returned to school or work since winter break.
“As we move forward through this semester, we recognize that support from our students and families will be instrumental in allowing us to continue offering both in-person and digital learning options,” public relations officer Callen Moore said.
“We want to remind our parents and students that individuals who are sick, awaiting COVID-19 test results and/or have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 are not allowed to report to school, work or extracurricular events. We must work together to keep our schools open and safe in order to provide our families with options to best serve their needs.”
