LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A student at Loganville High School was charged with making terroristic threats Tuesday morning.
Loganville police became aware of a “potential threat” made by a student, city spokesman Robbie Schwartz said. That led to the arrest of a 15-year-old.
In a letter to parents, LHS principal Brad Bolemon said administrators were made aware of the threat Tuesday morning and “immediately contacted local law enforcement and removed the student in question from class.”
The student was removed from the building and the campus was searched. No weapons were found on campus.
The teenager has not been identified due to his or her age and the ongoing investigation.
“All students are safe and the normal daily schedule has continued with additional security on campus,” Callen Moore, public information officer for the Walton County School District, said.
(1) comment
Are you serious? I get investigating, but ya know, in the most intelligent way. Like, privately calling the student from class and searching his person, then checking the locker without the spectacle, all while checking the home of the student for weapons... the known associates of a 15yo are incredibly easy to identify, like interviewing the teen and looking at social media, and merely checking if any of their parents own firearms and making sure they are accounted for. The whole process maybe 1.5 hrs all while the student is held in the admin's office. If I had a dime for every time I heard someone say something that technically qualifies as a terroristic threat I'd be rich. This whole thing was run correctly EXCEPT for this invasion and spectacle and criminal charges when NO actionable evidence of a threat was in any way apparent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.