LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville High School senior Anderson Holcomb has been named a Finalist in the highly prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program, a nationwide academic scholarship competition for recognition and university scholarships administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. (NMSC).
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. From the nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, about 15,000 were named finalists.
“Loganville High School is proud to congratulate Anderson on this outstanding accomplishment,” Principal Mike Robison said. “As a well-rounded student, Anderson excels in academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement. He is a leader in our school and is very deserving of this honor.”
Currently ranked in the top of his class, Holcomb scored a 35 out of 36 on the ACT. He holds five school swimming records and is a two-time state champion, winning both the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter breaststroke in 2021.
After graduation, he plans on attending Emory University to study neuroscience and behavioral biology while furthering his athletic career as a member of the school’s swim and dive team.
“Being a National Merit Finalist is such an honor,” Holcomb said. “I think it truly encapsulates the dedication and intrinsic motivation that has driven my education and is a reward for the countless hours of hard work I have put into my studies.
“I am proud to represent my school and county in a positive way.”
To become a National Merit Finalist, each semifinalist submitted a detailed scholarship application, which includes their academic record, extracurricular activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards. They were also endorsed by a high school official, submitted an essay, and performed well on the SAT. About 7,500 finalists will be awarded a National Merit Scholarship by the NMSC in April.
For more information about the competition, please visit www.nationalmerit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.