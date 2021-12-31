SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for south central Walton County including Social Circle.
The warning will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. Friday. It also includes Covington and northeastern Newton County and west central Morgan County.
At 5:46 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oxford and moving east at 25 mph.
Tornado Warning including Covington GA, Social Circle GA, Oxford GA until 6:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/5dcAJUL6db— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 31, 2021
Locations in the warned area include Covington, Social Circle, Oxford, Rutledge, Stanton Springs and the Herndonville, Almon and Brick Store communities.
The National Weather Service warned that flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles can occur and tree damage is likely.
