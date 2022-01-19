MONROE, Ga. — The federal government is allowing residential households in the U.S. to order one set of four free at-home tests for COVID-19.
The tests became available Tuesday, Jan. 18, one day ahead of schedule. They may be ordered online through the U.S. Postal Service website.
Each order includes four individual rapid antigen tests. Orders will ship free starting in late January.
In addition to the tests, the Biden administration plans to distribute 400 million high-quality N95 masks for adults free of charge at thousands of pharmacies and other locations starting next week, a White House official said.
U.S. officials are starting to ship masks at the end of this week. The masks will be available at pharmacies and community health centers late next week. The program will be fully up and running by early February. There will be three masks available per adult. Also, "we anticipate making additional, high-quality masks for children available in the near future," said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.
N95 and KN95s are known as respirators that filter out most virus particles — and come with markings to indicate they are authentic. Both types of masks must form a seal to the face to work properly.
