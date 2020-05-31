All of Georgia is under a state of emergency as protests — and damage — spread beyond Atlanta.
Gov. Brian Kemp expanded an emergency order, authorizing the activation of up to 3,000 National Guard troops across the state.
Georgia Guardsmen stand throughout the night to assist local law enforcement in ensuring Georgians and businesses are protected and safe. pic.twitter.com/OmEAFJBbgT— GA National Guard (@GeorgiaGuard) May 31, 2020
“These highly trained citizens soldiers will partner [with] law enforcement to preserve peace and protect Georgians in every corner of our great state,” Kemp wrote in a tweet shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Protests have broken out across the nation after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer Monday.
Protests that began peacefully Friday afternoon in Atlanta became violent as the night marched on, despite pleas from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Ambassador Andrew Young and others for calm.
Bottoms instituted a 9 p.m. curfew Saturday. Police made 51 arrests as of 10:50 p.m.
An officer was injured after being struck by someone riding an all-terrain vehicle in the 200 block of Ted Turner Drive Northwest.
This may be the first open air @WaffleHouse, but they’ll be open for business today serving Georgians at Centennial Olympic Park! pic.twitter.com/SrXCVPDSI1— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 31, 2020
Four people were arrested on charges of failure to disperse in protests outside Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County police reported the demonstration Saturday night was mostly peaceful, but two police cars were destroyed.
Police made several arrests early Sunday morning in downtown Gainesville, The Times reported. Protests broke out Saturday night on Jesse Jewell Parkway near Main Street.
A Gainesville police spokesman had his helmet knocked off by protesters while he gave an interview to the local newspaper.
In Savannah, Mayor Van Johnson blamed an out-of-state troublemaker for organizing an event planned for Johnson Square on Sunday afternoon. The mayor said it was being planned to incite violence, rather than spark change.
Johnson said he was organizing a peaceful march of local leaders, he said in a news conference reported by the Savannah Morning News.
“We have watched the aftermath of George Floyd. We have watched protests degenerate into riots,” Johnson said. “We do not believe that violence and destruction of property is a valid form of protest.”
The newspaper said city officials researched the planned Johnson Square protest and found it wasn’t organized by the Black Lives Matter movement, but by a “white gentleman” from outside Georgia.
“Be very clear — we know who you are,” he said. “We will not let you or anyone else come here and trash our city.”
This happened this morning in my little town outside Atlanta. It was very moving! pic.twitter.com/ZhfcZZLuYZ— Cindy Regan Childers (@Chilbunch) May 30, 2020
A small, peaceful protest with singing outside the Historic Newton County Courthouse was reported in downtown Covington on Saturday. Sheriff Ezell Brown said he thinks the officers involved in Floyd’s death “should be prosecuted to the maximum extent of the law.”
“This weekend, my 12-year-old granddaughter, who has been actively involved with our organization, questioned the events leading up to the death of George Floyd,” Brown said in a statement.
“I had to reassure my own family that my deputies and I would never conduct such actions on another individual, which has been one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my law enforcement career.”
Brown said Newton County deputies are “expertly trained” in the procedures for apprehension and arrest and receive training yearly on the use of force for a lawful arrest.
“As the sheriff of Newton County, I will not tolerate such arrest procedures as those used by the police officers in the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis,” he said.
Between 40 and 50 people demonstrated peacefully Saturday afternoon in Albany, the Albany Herald reported. Signs implored justice for Floyd and for Ahmaud Arbery, a black man fatally shot as he jogged through a neighborhood outside Brunswick earlier this year.