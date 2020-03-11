Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday he would ask for $100 million out of the state’s reserves to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Kemp made his request in a letter to House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.
“Ensuring that Georgia has the resources at hand to enable us to respond quickly and thoroughly to prevent its (COVID-19) spread within our borders is paramount to keeping our citizens safe, maintaining the health of our health network, and mitigating impact to our economy,” Kemp said.
The first-term governor said the spread of COVID-19, a disease which first appeared late last year and which the World Health Organization declared to be a pandemic Wednesday, is “an immediate and unforeseen threat to the state.”
Kemp increased the state’s revenue estimate for the current fiscal year by $100 million, to $27.4 billion.
The state is taking a tourism hit as one of the biggest events of the sporting year, the NCAA Final Four, won’t be played with fans in attendance. The NCAA announced its decision Wednesday afternoon, citing fears over the spreading virus.
Atlanta won the rights to play host to the men’s national semifinals and finals six years ago. The event is scheduled for April 2-4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and would have had more than 70,000 in attendance per session.