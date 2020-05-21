CVS Health announced 23 new testing sites for COVID-19 at drive-thru locations throughout Georgia on Thursday, with more to be announced by the end of the month.
The new sites will use self-swab tests. The company expects to have up to 1,000 such locations across the country by the end of May, capable of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.
Local testing sites include the CVS Pharmacy locations at 3595 Atlanta Highway, Athens; 3027 Jim Moore Road, Dacula; and 4192 Salem Road, Covington.
“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” Larry J. Merlo, the president and CEO of CVS Health, said.
“Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”
Gov. Brian Kemp said the private sector has played a “critical role” in Georgia’s efforts to ramp up testing.
“CVS Health has been a tremendous partner in this fight, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to Georgia as they expand testing in communities throughout our state.”
People who want a test must register in advance at cvs.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment. Patients will stay in their cars and be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru, where they’ll be given a test kid and instructions, and a pharmacy team member will observe the process to ensure it’s done correctly.
The test will be sent to a third-party lab for processing and results will be available in about three days.