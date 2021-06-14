Judith Ann “Judy” Thompson, 74, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
She was born in Warwick, Rhode Island, on Oct. 14, 1946, to Yvonne Thomas Moorehead and Norman J. Moorehead. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, the late Gary Moorehead.
Judy was a retired educator with the Walton County School District and a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 64 Auxiliary for 55 years.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Thompson; daughter and son-in-law, Mia and Freddy Thurmond of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Elizabeth Thompson of Winder; brother and sister-in-law, Norman “Moe” and Patricia Moorehead of Cranston, Rhode Island; seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter on the way.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Burt officiating.
Burial followed at Westlawn Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Meadows Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the American Legion Post 64 Auxiliary at 218 Cherry Hill Road, Monroe, GA 30655, or to the charity of your choice, in memory of Judy Thompson.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
