LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A toddler had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash Thursday morning.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Georgia State Patrol responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision at state Route 20 and Logans Bluff.
Assistant Chief Craig League said an 18-month-old was trapped and had to be extricated. That patient had critical injuries and was flown from the scene to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
Two other people had minor injuries and were transported to hospitals.
One lane of state Route 20 had reopened at about 10:30 a.m., said League of the Walton County Fire Rescue.
