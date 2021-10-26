Hoping to watch the Atlanta Braves in their first World Series since 1999?
The Georgia attorney general’s office issued a consumer alert Monday, warning that fans might fall prey to ticket scams.
Attorney General Chris Carr said major sporting events such as the World Series — which was to begin Tuesday night in Houston and moves to Truist Park in Atlanta for Games 3 and 4 Friday and Saturday, and a Game 5 Sunday if necessary — present an opportunity for scammers to try and make an easy buck off unsuspecting fans.
Carr said the scams pose a risk not only for financial theft, but also identity theft if financial and personal information is provided as part of the deal.
“With our Atlanta Braves bound for the World Series for the first time since 1999, we urge all of our fans who are planning to attend the games in person to remain vigilant when purchasing tickets,” Carr said Monday.
“Criminals will take advantage of any opportunity to steal Georgians’ hard-earned dollars, including using major sporting events such as the World Series that generate high demand in ticket sales. Awareness is key, and we encourage all consumers to be on guard against these types of scams.
“We hope all fans enjoy this historic moment in Atlanta sports history while also taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and their wallets from potential scam artists.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that the lowest price on StubHub, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of Major League Baseball, was $925 plus fees.
The attorney general’s office offered these tips to consumers:
- Buy tickets only from reputable sites. You can check a company’s Better Business Bureau accreditation status at bbb.org, and search the internet for complaints and reviews.
- “Don’t risk” buying tickets from people who approach you outside the event gates, as these often are scammers.
- Visit the National Association of Ticket Brokers, at natb.org, for links to member brokers who guarantee the legitimacy of the tickets they sell.
- Inquire with the host organization about a safe method for reselling and buying verified tickets.
- Be wary of buying tickets through Craigslist ads.
- Avoid wiring money to the seller, as this is often an indication of a scam.
- Make sure the website URL begins with https:// if you’re buying tickets online. This indicates the transcriptions are encrypted and protected against being intercepted by third parties.
- Be suspicious of any deal that sounds too good to be true.
- Protect your identity by refraining from posting pictures of your tickets online or on social media. Scammers can take photos of the bar codes from online posts and use them to create fraudulent tickets or steal personal information.
- Check the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, where ticket brokers are required by state law to register. The commission’s website is online through Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office at sos.ga.gov.
To file a complaint against a ticket broker, contact the commission at 404-656-2868 or soscontact@sos.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.