MIAMI — Hurricane Zeta continued to strengthen in the Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon and was expected to bring hurricane conditions to the northern Gulf Coast later in the day.
At 2 p.m., the storm was centered about 145 southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 155 miles south-southwest of New Orleans.
Zeta had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was moving to the north-northeast at 20 mph.
A hurricane warning is in effect for the northern Gulf Coast from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama line, including lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas and metro New Orleans.
A storm surge warning is in effect in parts of the coast from Louisiana to Florida.
The center of Zeta is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon and move closer to the Mississippi coast during the evening hours.
The storm will move across the Southeast on Thursday.
A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch remain in effect for Walton County, Georgia.
We have upgraded to Tropical Storm Warnings for our area. Core of the system forecast to pass through north GA from around midnight tonight through the early morning hours tomorrow. Primary hazards will be high wind gusts and flash flooding, with a non-zero tornado threat. #gawx pic.twitter.com/7NynARnrzE— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) October 28, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.