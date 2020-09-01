MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe City Council voted to terminate its fire chief, Bill Owens, after an executive session Tuesday night.
The council voted 5-2 to accept City Administrator Logan Propes’ recommendation.
Vice Mayor Larry Bradley, Councilmen Ross Bradley, David Dickinson, Nathan Little and Councilwoman Lee P. Malcom voted to terminate Owens’ employment while Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford and Councilman Norman Garrett voted against it.
“Bill’s a great guy. It just didn’t work,” Mayor John Howard said in an interview Tuesday night.
Owens was appointed Sept. 11, 2018, as interim chief in the wake of Keith Glass’ retirement as the department of public safety. Owens took over as chief on a permanent basis on Jan. 1, 2019.
Owens served in the U.S. Navy from 1992-96 and joined the Monroe Fire Department in 2000. During his time in the department, he served as fire inspector, public information officer and training officer.
He served several years ago as the chairman of the Walton County Local Emergency Planning Committee.
Owens was demoted to lieutenant from captain after being charged with driving under the influence outside the fire station on July 8, 2011.
Howard said he had faith in Propes to make the right personnel decisions for Monroe.
“Logan runs the city,” the mayor said Tuesday night. “That’s his job and as Logan sees better ways to operate the city, the council needs to take that into consideration, and I have full faith that he is the best city administrator that we’ve had, and if he says that it’s time, then it’s time.”
Howard said the council’s decision does not include a severance package, but Owens will collect “about $70,000” due him in leave time he didn’t take.
No interim chief was named immediately. In the meantime, leadership of the department will fall to Battalion Chiefs Jack Armstrong, Andrew Dykes and Joe Page.
