COCODRIE, La. — Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon and is expected to make its way through the Southeast over the next couple of days.
At 4 p.m. CDT, the center of Zeta was located about 65 miles south-southwest of New Orleans. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and was moving to the north-northeast at 24 mph.
A hurricane warning was in effect between Morgan City, Louisiana, and the Mississippi/Alabama border and covered lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas, and metro New Orleans.
The storm is expected to have a strong impact through Mississippi and Alabama, into metro Atlanta and beyond over the next few days.
Much of metro Atlanta including Walton County is under a tropical storm warning.
🌀 10/28/2020 5 PM Update (1/2): Hurricane #Zeta is a strong category 2 and is very near landfall on the southwest Louisiana coast. A Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch remain in effect for north and portions of central Georgia. #gawx pic.twitter.com/kwEXWN3Pu3— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) October 28, 2020
🌀 #Zeta 10/28/2020 5 PM Update (2/2): Sustained winds of 25-40 mph with peak wind gusts of up to 45-70 mph are anticipated starting late tonight and through tomorrow. Trees and powerlines will be brought down. Flash flooding will be a concern where heavier rain occurs. #gawx pic.twitter.com/XHGkWebmII— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) October 28, 2020
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said Zeta’s remnants are expected to bring winds up to 30-40 mph to Walton County, with gusts to 60 mph, starting early Thursday morning.
Residents are urged to plan for hazardous winds.
A flash flood watch is also in effect until Thursday night. An additional inch of rain is expected.
