COCODRIE, La. — Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon and is expected to make its way through the Southeast over the next couple of days.

At 4 p.m. CDT, the center of Zeta was located about 65 miles south-southwest of New Orleans. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and was moving to the north-northeast at 24 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect between Morgan City, Louisiana, and the Mississippi/Alabama border and covered lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas, and metro New Orleans.

The storm is expected to have a strong impact through Mississippi and Alabama, into metro Atlanta and beyond over the next few days.

Much of metro Atlanta including Walton County is under a tropical storm warning.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said Zeta’s remnants are expected to bring winds up to 30-40 mph to Walton County, with gusts to 60 mph, starting early Thursday morning.

Residents are urged to plan for hazardous winds.

A flash flood watch is also in effect until Thursday night. An additional inch of rain is expected.

