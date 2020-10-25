MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe Area High School student was flown to an Atlanta hospital after being hurt in a car crash Sunday.
It happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Snows Mill Road near Stanley Christian Road in unincorporated Monroe. The driver was the only victim, officials said.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said first responders had to extricate the victim using the Jaws of Life.
First responders set up a landing zone at Minerva Beauty, at the corner of Jim Daws Road and U.S. 78. The patient — who has not been identified — was taken there to meet a helicopter and flown to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
League described the injuries as “critical.”
